State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,125 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 833,113 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 414,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

