State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

