State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Barclays upped their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.35.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

