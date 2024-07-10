State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,317 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

