State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 151 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. AZZ’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

