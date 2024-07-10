State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 280 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of HNI worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HNI alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $13,368,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $931,479. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.