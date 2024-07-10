State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 561 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 214,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About First Financial Bancorp.



First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

