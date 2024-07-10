State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 682 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 141,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

