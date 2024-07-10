State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 700 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Wabash National worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

