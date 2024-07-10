State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 841 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $1,619,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.