Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Status has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $86.70 million and $2.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.59 or 0.99721445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069315 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02227731 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,353,978.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

