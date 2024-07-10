Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $83.43 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Steem has a total market cap of $83.43 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,787.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.81 or 0.00582835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00114836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00266368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00038882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00064831 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,162,926 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

