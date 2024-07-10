Stephen R. Brady Acquires 35,000 Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen R. Brady purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.73. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Free Report ) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

