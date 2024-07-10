Stephen R. Brady Acquires 35,000 Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen R. Brady purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.73. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
