Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

