StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

