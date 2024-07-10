StockNews.com Upgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.