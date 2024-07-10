StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GDEN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

GDEN stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

