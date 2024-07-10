STP Price Tops $0.0432 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.01 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.02 or 0.99982010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068651 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04295177 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,714,468.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

