Substratum (SUB) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $43.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,543.01 or 1.00034501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023955 USD and is down -33.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

