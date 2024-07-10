Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,936 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Albertsons Companies worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

