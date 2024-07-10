Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Vail Resorts worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MTN opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

