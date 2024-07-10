Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,592,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Grab by 7.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,541,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 835,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Grab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Grab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,326,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 126,221 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 161,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

GRAB stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

