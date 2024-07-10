Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.87 Million Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,054,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quantum-Si worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 131,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QSI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.89.

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 7,145.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

