Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after buying an additional 840,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $86,227,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.