Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792,067 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Kinross Gold worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,951 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 503,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.65.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

