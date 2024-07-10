Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.43 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 431.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 75.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 76.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

