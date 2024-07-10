Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.62 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 159.68%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

