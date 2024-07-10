Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 306,265 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 245.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of HIW opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

