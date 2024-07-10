Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 167,998 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.