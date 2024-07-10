Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 167,998 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PK stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
