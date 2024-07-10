Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

