Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,890 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.69.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

