Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 295,318 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,353 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 402,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $33,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,374 shares in the company, valued at $257,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

