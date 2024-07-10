Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,379 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

