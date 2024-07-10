Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,404 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Crown worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE:CCK opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Crown’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

