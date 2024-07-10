Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,392 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 201.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

