Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Materialise by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Materialise by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Price Performance

MTLS stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

