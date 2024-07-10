SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of SXC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

