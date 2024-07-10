Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $954.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $895.61 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

