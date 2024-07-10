Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Nomura

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $930.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $895.61 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $840.10 and its 200 day moving average is $776.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.