Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.41 ($0.06). Approximately 2,199,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,086,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.76 ($0.06).
Superdry Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.35.
About Superdry
Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.
