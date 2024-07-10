Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Trading Down 9.9%

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 312,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 610,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target (down from $3.62) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRFM

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surf Air Mobility Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Surf Air Mobility were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.