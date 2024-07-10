Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 508,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $766,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

