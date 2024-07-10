Symbol Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $105.63 million and $234,743.84 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,352,794,472 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,259,626 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

