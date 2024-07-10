Synectics plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Synectics Stock Performance

LON SNX opened at GBX 186.73 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.24. The stock has a market cap of £33.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,436.35 and a beta of 0.61. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

