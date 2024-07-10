Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $274.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.