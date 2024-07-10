Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

TNGX opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

