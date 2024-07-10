Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading Down 1%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.47). 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from GBX 235 ($3.01) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £568.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,484.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.27.

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Anu Dhir acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £30,624 ($39,226.34). In related news, insider Anu Dhir bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £30,624 ($39,226.34). Also, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.30), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,151,914.95). 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

