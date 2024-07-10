TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
