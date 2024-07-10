Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

