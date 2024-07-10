TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after purchasing an additional 778,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

